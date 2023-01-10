Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 9,956 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,421 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 27.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Target by 70.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after purchasing an additional 725,396 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 171.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,044,226 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $154,954,000 after purchasing an additional 660,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.75.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $156.14. 17,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,531,285. The stock has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.72.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Target



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

