Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 5.5% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.2% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.97. 91,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,096. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day moving average is $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $4,299,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $423,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

