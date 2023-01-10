Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 11,151 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,151 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 2.6% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $19,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 264,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,774,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.40. The company has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

