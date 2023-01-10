Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 17,080 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,080 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 70.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 47,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 15.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.1 %

FLS traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $37.59.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $872.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Flowserve Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

Further Reading

