Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 4,088 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,088 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics comprises 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $8,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.20.

DGX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,132. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $160.01.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.