Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,465. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.85.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.