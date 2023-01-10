Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,911,939.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.73 on Tuesday, reaching $269.66. The stock had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,632. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $328.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

