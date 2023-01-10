Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,476,000. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.17.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $2.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.83. 5,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,752. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.47. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $164.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 120.20%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.