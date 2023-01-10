Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Down to $4.78

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.78, but opened at $4.68. Altice USA shares last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 9,267 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. New Street Research downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Pivotal Research cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.98.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 825.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Altice USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

