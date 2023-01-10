Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 0.4 %
LON:AA4 opened at GBX 40.65 ($0.50) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.52. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a twelve month low of GBX 28.33 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 42 ($0.51). The stock has a market cap of £141.18 million and a P/E ratio of 675.00.
