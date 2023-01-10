American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.
AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.
American Express Price Performance
AXP stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
Further Reading
