American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Cut to $166.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.74.

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

Insider Activity

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $683,249,000 after purchasing an additional 115,738 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in American Express by 29.6% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,222 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

