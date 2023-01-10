American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $150.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.41. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after buying an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

