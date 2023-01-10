American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,259 shares during the quarter. American National Bankshares accounts for approximately 1.5% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the first quarter worth $48,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 76,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 110.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.00. 9,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,347. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.62 and a 1-year high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter.

American National Bankshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from American National Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

American National Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.