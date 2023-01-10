American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $221.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on American Tower to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.69.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.