AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Morgan Stanley

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.89.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AME stock opened at $142.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $146.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,207,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $21,208,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

