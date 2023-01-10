Amgen Price Hits $1.11 (AMG)

Amgen (AMG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Amgen token can currently be bought for $1.11 or 0.00006435 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $109.72 million and $16,561.49 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Amgen Token Profile

Amgen’s launch date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.99998118 USD and is down -10.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $40,467.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amgen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

