Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Market Cap Achieves $45.36 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market cap of $45.36 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00017416 BTC on exchanges.

About Ampleforth Governance Token

Ampleforth Governance Token launched on April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

