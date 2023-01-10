Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Target Price at $58.38

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($56.99) to €49.00 ($52.69) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($47.31) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.20. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $940.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 20.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

