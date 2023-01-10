Analysts Set ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Target Price at $5.27

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.27.

TDUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after purchasing an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in ThredUp by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in ThredUp by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,655,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,011 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ThredUp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,471,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in ThredUp in the 1st quarter worth $27,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. ThredUp has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $142.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.69.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 51.02% and a negative net margin of 31.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

