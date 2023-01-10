Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Trading Up 1%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Rating) shares were up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 499.99 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 485 ($5.91). Approximately 3,216 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($5.85).

Andrews Sykes Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 484.23 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 495.59. The firm has a market cap of £204.42 million and a PE ratio of 1,310.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.82.

About Andrews Sykes Group

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

