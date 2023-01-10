Ankr 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $149.84 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Ankr token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $196.77 million and approximately $149.84 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01906242 USD and is up 16.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $113,176,015.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

