Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.52.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.97%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

