Antonetti Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.52. 55,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,031,692. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

