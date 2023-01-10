Antonetti Capital Management LLC Has $37,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SH. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SH remained flat at $15.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 122,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,026,334. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

