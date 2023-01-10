Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 105,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,095,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 141.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 312,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after acquiring an additional 183,084 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 256,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,888,549. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.