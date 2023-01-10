Antonetti Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Antonetti Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Antonetti Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 196,351 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 17.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,053,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 316,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 114,764 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 28.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,254,000 after purchasing an additional 110,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 86,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,928. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $49.47. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

