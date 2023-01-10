Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Down 4.5%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84. 7,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,258,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOUS shares. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Down 2.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $766.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Anywhere Real Estate had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Anywhere Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

