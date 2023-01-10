APENFT Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.92 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last week, APENFT has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $116.43 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003451 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.64 or 0.00444660 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.79 or 0.01304633 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,484.42 or 0.31411167 BTC.

APENFT Profile

APENFT’s launch date was March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. The official website for APENFT is apenft.org. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars.

