Apollo Currency Hits 1-Day Volume of $719,858.05 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 5% against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $11.21 million and approximately $719,858.05 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00064798 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025046 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000258 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

