Arcblock Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $276,604.14 (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.40 million and approximately $276,604.14 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

