Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Brett Adcock Sells 150,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $278,400.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Brett Adcock sold 4,096 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $9,830.40.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $241,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

ACHR traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,434. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The company has a current ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570,169 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth $16,234,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after buying an additional 1,079,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,713,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,250 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 422.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

