Ardor Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.56 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0717 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $71.59 million and $8.56 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00072815 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00064754 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000367 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009436 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024641 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000899 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000210 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Ardor Coin Trading
