Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.13

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13, with a volume of 57 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Ares Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.95.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,737,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Acquisition

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

