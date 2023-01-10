Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARHS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Arhaus by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arhaus by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Arhaus by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth about $1,905,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARHS opened at $11.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.