Arweave (AR) Price Up 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $254.48 million and $17.11 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $7.62 or 0.00043642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,461.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00615232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00257228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a decentralized storage network that seeks to offer a platform for the indefinite storage of data. Describing itself as “a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets,” the network primarily hosts “the permaweb” — a permanent, decentralized web with a number of community-driven applications and platforms.The Arweave network uses a native cryptocurrency, AR, to pay “miners” to indefinitely store the network's information.The project was first announced as Archain in August 2017, later rebranding to Arweave in February 2018 and officially launching in June 2018.The core technology that powers the Arweave is the blockweave. Just as a blockchain is a linked collection of blocks containing transactions, a blockweave — specifically designed for the Arweave protocol — is a set of blocks that contain data, linking to multiple previous blocks from the network. This data structure allows the network to an enforce that miners provide a ‘Proof of Access’ (PoA) to old data in order to add new blocks.Unlike in a traditional blockchain, where miners are forced to expend electricity in order to earn tokens, in the Arweave network miners are also encouraged to replicate valuable data (the information stored in the network) in order to gain tokens. This mechanism offsets the value that is normally wasted in blockchain networks, with useful, energy efficient storage of data.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.