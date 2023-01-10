Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.45.
Atlassian Stock Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian
In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $40,520,368 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
