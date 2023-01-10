Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TEAM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $236.45.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $127.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of -142.89 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.87. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $352.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total value of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,458,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total transaction of $271,324.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,124 shares of company stock worth $40,520,368 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Atlassian by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 6.9% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.