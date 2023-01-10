AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Stock Position Increased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,226,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,484 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 3.88% of AudioCodes worth $26,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in AudioCodes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 1,231.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AudioCodes by 84.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in AudioCodes by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut AudioCodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AudioCodes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Shares of AudioCodes stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,772. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $34.75.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). AudioCodes had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

