AVINOC Trading Up 7.3% This Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. AVINOC has a market capitalization of $87.71 million and approximately $552,556.10 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001291 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

