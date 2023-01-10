AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.05-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.05-$4.25 EPS.

AZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AZZ from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut AZZ from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised AZZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

AZZ traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.21. The stock had a trading volume of 137,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,958. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day moving average of $40.55. AZZ has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $54.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 1.24.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. AZZ had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AZZ news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,839.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ken Lavelle bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.68 per share, for a total transaction of $69,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,839.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt L. Russell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 34.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 44.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

