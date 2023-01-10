Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Volume Tops $3.00 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $160.78 million and $3.00 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Baby Doge Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Baby Doge Coin has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.44 or 0.01602443 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00008471 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019199 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00034450 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.46 or 0.01838559 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 2.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $3,003,374.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.