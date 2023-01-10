Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.88, for a total transaction of 13,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,596,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.39, for a total transaction of 14,780.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.14, for a total value of 12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.62, for a total value of 11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.43, for a total value of 10,860.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.57, for a total value of 11,140.00.

On Monday, December 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.82, for a total transaction of 9,640.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.84, for a total transaction of 9,680.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.69, for a total transaction of 9,380.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.67, for a total transaction of 9,340.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.34, for a total value of 8,680.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.07 on Monday, reaching 7.33. 132,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is 4.93 and its 200-day moving average is 5.44. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 3.82 and a fifty-two week high of 16.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.36 by -0.04. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of 22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 21.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Backblaze in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

