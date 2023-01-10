BakeryToken Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BAKE)

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. One BakeryToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BakeryToken has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00445887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $226.13 or 0.01307586 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,446.40 or 0.31493891 BTC.

About BakeryToken

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,579 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BakeryToken is medium.com/@bakeryswap. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org.

Buying and Selling BakeryToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BakeryToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BakeryToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BakeryToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

