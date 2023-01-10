Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $6.00.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Ballard Power Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.80.

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a negative net margin of 182.86%. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $3,379,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after buying an additional 902,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

