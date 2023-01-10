Bank of America Downgrades Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

SI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.18.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of SI opened at $11.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.58. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $162.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silvergate Capital will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 478.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $9,366,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

