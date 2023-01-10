Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $160.00

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited (LON:BOCH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.95), with a volume of 13035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 158.50 ($1.93).

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £713.92 million and a PE ratio of 946.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 143.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 116.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Constantine Iordanou purchased 101,206 shares of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.77) per share, for a total transaction of £146,748.70 ($178,787.40).

About Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides banking, financial, and insurance services. It offers current, savings, notice, instant access, and fixed deposits; housing, student, consumer, business and business premises, term, and home or investment loans; and asset finance, factoring, trade facilities, European financial, project finance, shipping finance, and syndicated and corporate lending services, as well as hire purchase services for car and equipment.

