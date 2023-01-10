Barclays Boosts AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Price Target to $12.00

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Maxim Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.55.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.15. AGNC Investment has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $15.65.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.