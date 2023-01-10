Barclays Cuts Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Price Target to $12.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company.

NYSE:IVR opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.88. The company has a market cap of $457.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.52. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.09%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after buying an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,578,000 after buying an additional 3,700,042 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,927,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,635,000 after buying an additional 2,516,456 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

