Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 3,888 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.3% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 38,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 240,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 239,756 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21,859.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,571,000 after buying an additional 166,135 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE GS traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $354.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $404.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

