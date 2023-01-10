Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.8% of Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 138,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 24.3% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.50. 58,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,463,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 6.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.17.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

