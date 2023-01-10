Beatrice Hollond Acquires 108 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 921 ($11.22) per share, for a total transaction of £994.68 ($1,211.84).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, Beatrice Hollond purchased 109 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.06) per share, for a total transaction of £989.72 ($1,205.80).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON FCIT traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 924 ($11.26). The stock had a trading volume of 481,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,773. The stock has a market cap of £4.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 535.26. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 767.21 ($9.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 942 ($11.48). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 911.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 887.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

F&C Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

